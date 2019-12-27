NAPOLEON — The city of Napoleon’s motion to intervene in the merger of the Henry County Regional Water and Sewer District (HCRWSD) and the Northwestern Water and Sewer District was struck down Thursday by Henry County Common Pleas Judge John Collier.
The judge’s order made the petition to merge effective that same day, and dictated that Henry County’s board will be modified to coincide with the change — from five members appointed by the commissioners to one member who will serve on Northwestern’s board of 10.
The merger was initiated by vote during a May 29 meeting of the HCRWSD board, which cited “the burden of increased regulations and fees required to produce safe, clean water.” Both entities’ boards passed resolutions to merge in September.
The city of Napoleon, which sells water to the Henry County district, filed its request to intervene earlier this month, and filed separate civil suits naming both districts as defendants in Henry and Wood counties.
The pending civil suits allege that the language of the water agreement between the Henry County district and the city prohibits said district from “assigning its rights and duties under the water agreement” to Northwestern, and that they can only be assigned to the Henry County commissioners.
On Monday, the HCRWSD filed a pair of memorandums maintaining Napoleon has no standing to object to the merger, as it does not lie within the territory of the district. The first, filed by Brad Ruwe of Dinsmore and Shohl LLP on behalf of the Henry County district, maintains the city “fails to satisfy the standing threshold” set forth in the Ohio Revised Code.
The second, submitted by attorney Carl Ireland of Rossford-based Spitler Huffman LLP, stated that, “Beyond the payment of money for water, neither party is involved in the other’s operations whatsoever.”
“When distilled into a single sentence,” read Ireland’s memorandum, “all of Napoleon’s filings with the court are based on one thing: Napoleon’s speculation that the petitioner might seek an alternative water provider.”
On the following day, counsel for the city filed a motion to strike the second memorandum, as it was submitted by counsel for Northwestern, and not the HCRWSD’s attorneys of record.
There was a pause in the filings on Christmas Day, and Collier issued his decision early Thursday morning.
The judge’s order stated that “there has been nothing provided to the court to suggest a procedural defect in the merger process.”
Collier noted that the Dec. 12 public hearing — at which the court heard testimony from Amy Behrman, clerk/treasurer of the Henry County district, and Jerry Greiner, president of Northwestern — “was not the forum to object to the merger, but rather the changes to the new board of trustees composition and selection process” pursuant to the Revised Code.
Collier further pointed out that the merger itself could only be stopped if a petition for remonstrance was filed with the secretary of the board of the HCRWSD, which was not done. Unless the secretary received such a petition by Thursday signed by a majority of the qualified electors voting in the last election — placing oversight in the hands of registered voters — the merger would be formalized.
“The city of Napoleon is asking the court to rewrite (the Revised Code) and include a provision for judicial review,” the order read, adding that the related code was passed in 1971 and in the intervening decades “no version of the statute or a single court case suggests a court has oversight over the merger process.”
“This court will not be the first to override a decision by a duly appointed board of trustees where the people of the district have acquiesced in the board’s decision to merge,” stated the judge’s order, which also noted that no residents of the HCRWSD appeared at the hearing to object, and that letters of objection filed by former employees of the Henry County district (Brad Fritch, Nick Rettig and Robert Light) were opposed to the merger itself, rather than the board restructuring under consideration.
As such, Collier wrote that “it would appear there are no objections to the changes proposed in the R.C. 6119.051 proceeding,” and added that the merger process itself provides no mechanism for objection other than the petition for remonstrance.
A letter signed by Rettig, planning director, and Fritch, former water and sewer operator for the HCRWSD, and filed with the court Dec. 16 stated that after meter-reading and meter function problems were uncovered late last year, corrective action was taken and “things were getting better” for the district. It further stated that they believed Napoleon, or the village of Liberty Center — both of which offered assistance to the district — “would be better suited and very capable to help operate the HCRWSD at this time.”
The city’s objections to the merger and the impact it will have on Napoleon can be covered in the city’s civil suit, Collier wrote, adding that the city’s claims are preserved in the pending civil case.
“...the court would find the amendment will assist the citizens of the former HCRWSD by providing financial solvency and technical oversight in providing efficient and professional operation to water and sewer service in the former HCRWSD area,” Collier wrote.
Behrman told the court on Dec. 12 that when the Henry County district’s board started handling direct management of the district this year, they uncovered more than $81,000 in unpaid operational invoices, and about $130,000 in outstanding balances from customers.
Behrman said the district found itself unable to pay about $80,000 in Ohio Water Development Authority loans in July. Northwestern made the payment, and with another due Jan. 2, Northwestern has been aiming to have the merger complete by Jan. 1.
“We were anticipating a favorable response; it was a pretty simple, narrow legal case for the judge to rule on,” Greiner said. “We’re going to move forward with getting a board seated, getting some additional operational and financial things in place — we have debt payments due next Tuesday.”
A decision on the parallel petition filed in Wood County is expected Jan. 2, Greiner added. The Henry County court also issued an order to consolidate those cases.
Teresa Grigsby of Toledo-based Spengler Nathanson PLL, representing the city, declined to comment on the ruling Thursday afternoon, stating she had not yet had an opportunity to review the judge’s order.
