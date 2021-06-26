NAPOLEON — Napoleon Municipal Judge John S. Collier has announced his retirement effective Sept. 1.

Collier was appointed as Napoleon Municipal Court Judge on Feb. 8, 1995. During his tenure at Municipal Court he oversaw moving the court from the City Building to its current location at Oakwood Plaza.

Judge Collier also served as President of The Ohio Municipal & County Courts Association. He was elected to the Common Pleas and Probate Court in November of 2010 and reelected in 2016.

