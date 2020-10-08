PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS) has announced it will be conducting a car raffle with all proceeds going to the JPHS museum.
While out soliciting prizes for the annual JPHS fall raffle, Anna and John Henry Kauser visited Stykemain Chevrolet in Paulding and spoke with Jim Stykemain. Anna told Stykemain how COVID-19 has affected the JPHS museum. She explained to him that the museum is run 100% by volunteers, receives no tax money and has to raise the operating budget each year through membership dues, fundraising events and donations.
Stykemain said, “I think I can help” — and made the offer to donate a car for the museum to raffle off and keep 100% of the proceeds. He even went a step further and said that he would pay the sales tax on the car so that the winner will walk away with a pewter gray, 2015 Sonic LT, as is, no warranty, and will just need to get license and insurance. The car is available for inspection anytime at Stykemain Chevrolet at 1255 N. Williams St., Paulding.
Tickets will be available from any JPHS officer or director or at the JPHS museum, 600 Fairgrounds Drive, Paulding, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Must be 18 years old.
You also may call Kim Sutton at 419-399-2388 and she will make sure you get your tickets.
