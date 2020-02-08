The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting with election of directors on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the museum, located across from the fairgrounds in Paulding. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Clint Vance, president of Paulding County’s Habitat for Humanity, will be the guest speaker with a talk on the history and achievements of this organization in Paulding County. Here, Laurie Lucas, executive director of Paulding County Habitat for Humanity, and Vance look over the plans for house number 10 in Grover Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.