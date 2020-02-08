Paulding Habitat plans

The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting with election of directors on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the museum, located across from the fairgrounds in Paulding. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Clint Vance, president of Paulding County’s Habitat for Humanity, will be the guest speaker with a talk on the history and achievements of this organization in Paulding County. Here, Laurie Lucas, executive director of Paulding County Habitat for Humanity, and Vance look over the plans for house number 10 in Grover Hill.

Load comments