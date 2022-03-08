JPHS LED lights

Brad Norden, operations manager for Grover Hill Wind LLC (front right) recently presented mitigation funds from the company to John Paulding Historical Society vice president Melinda Krick. The funds are being used for projects including upgrading to LED lighting in the museum. The work is being done by Vantage Electricity students, from left: Jarrett Hornish, Nicholas McDougle, Landon Lee, Noah Core, Andrew Gallagher and instructor Mel White. Absent is Brady Hatlevig.

 Photo courtesy of Melinda Krick

PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS) in Paulding is updating its lighting from fluorescent to LED. The project is made possible thanks to Grover Hill Wind LLC and Vantage Career Center.

The historical society submitted projects for building lights, cleaning and sealing the dining room floor and purchasing mannequins. The wind farm offered mitigation funds to pay for these projects.

Vantage’s Electricity program students are changing the lights under the direction of instructor Mel White. The new lights are brighter, more energy efficient and gentler on fragile artifacts.

