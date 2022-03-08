PAULDING — John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS) in Paulding is updating its lighting from fluorescent to LED. The project is made possible thanks to Grover Hill Wind LLC and Vantage Career Center.
The historical society submitted projects for building lights, cleaning and sealing the dining room floor and purchasing mannequins. The wind farm offered mitigation funds to pay for these projects.
Vantage’s Electricity program students are changing the lights under the direction of instructor Mel White. The new lights are brighter, more energy efficient and gentler on fragile artifacts.
