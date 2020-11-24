• Paulding County

Museum closed:

As a precautionary measure, for the health of volunteers and patrons, the board of directors of the John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS) have decided to close the museum to public tours. The JPHS museum business office will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays for the purchase of car raffle or gun raffle tickets.

The scheduled date to reopen the museum for public tours is Feb. 2, 2021.

Tags

Load comments