• Paulding County
Museum closed:
As a precautionary measure, for the health of volunteers and patrons, the board of directors of the John Paulding Historical Society (JPHS) have decided to close the museum to public tours. The JPHS museum business office will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays for the purchase of car raffle or gun raffle tickets.
The scheduled date to reopen the museum for public tours is Feb. 2, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.