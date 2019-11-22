Journey to Citizenship

Grace Episcopal Church in Defiance presented a follow-up event about immigration, The Journey to Citizenship, on Tuesday. Led by Sr. Andrea Inkrott of Project Hope in Archbold, the event covered numerous citizenship topics.

 Jeff Long/C-N Photo

