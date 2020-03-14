AYERSVILLE — Ayersville Middle School principal Kirk Jones recently made what he calls, “one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” after announcing his resignation, effective April 1, at the February meeting of the Ayersville Local Board of Education.
Describing his position at Ayersville as his “dream job,” Jones, a 1998 Ayersville graduate, decided to step down in an effort to help the district, which is currently seeking a 0.75%, two-year income tax levy to cover operating costs. If the levy, which will be voted on Tuesday, passes, Jones would not have had to step down, but if it fails, one administrator position would be cut to help cover the deficit.
Anyone who knows Jones knows his father, Ken, taught at Ayersville, served as Ayersville High School principal (1977-83) and as Ayersville Local Schools superintendent (1984-99), meaning Ayersville is a part of Jones. He and his wife, Trisha, live in the district, and their children, Avery (11), Alex (8) and Abbott (5), all attend Ayersville Local Schools.
“I spent the majority of my childhood within the walls of this school,” said Jones, who shared he and his family will continue to call Ayersville home. “I have so many relationships with families in the school district, with older people that live in the community, and there are teachers on my staff that were my teachers when I went to school here.
“When I came to Ayersville five years ago, this truly was my dream job, and certainly a place we felt we’d be long-term,” continued Jones. “It’s difficult to think I’m walking away from what was my dream job, and from a school district I truly love. When I came here, I had some out-of-the-box ideas, especially when it comes to social emotional learning, and in helping students be employable when they leave here.”
Jones, known for dressing in flashy outfits, was instrumental in bringing the social emotional learning 7 Mindsets program to Ayersville, a program that according to 7mindsets.com, is based on a three-year study resulting in the writing of the “7 Mindsets” book and the development of an online social emotional solution for elementary, middle, and high school students.
The 7 Mindsets promote self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making in students. The mindsets are: ‘Everything is Possible,’ ‘Passion First,’ ‘We are Connected,’ ‘100% Accountable,’ ‘Attitude of Gratitude,’ ‘Live to Give,’ and ‘The Time is Now.’
When Jones leaves his position as Ayersville Middle School principal, he will join the 7 Mindsets team and work remotely as a development/social and emotional learning coach for the Roswell, Ga., based company. He will spend some time traveling to present the program to county offices, educational service centers and at larger national education conferences. In addition, he will serve as a personal coach and trainer to his clients.
“We are delighted to welcome Kirk to the 7 Mindsets team,” said Lupita Knittel, president of 7 Mindsets. “As schools’ needs for social emotional learning services and support continue to grow, Kirk’s background as an educator and principal, his experience implementing the 7 Mindsets program, and his passion for serving teachers and students, will be of great value to our current and future customers.”
After a 1% income tax levy for operating costs of the district was defeated in November, Jones knew what he needed to do.
“After November went by and our levy didn’t pass, we knew there were cuts coming,” said Jones. “That started to clear things up for me, as far as the direction I needed to go for my family and the school district. Knowing what we’re dealing with in the district, it still wasn’t an easy decision, but it (the levy failure) made my decision a little easier.”
Ayersville superintendent Don Diglia explained the district is losing a truly valuable asset in Jones.
“Kirk has really brought a change in attitude toward professional development since he’s been here, and he’s a big-picture guy,” said Diglia. “He brought the 7 Mindsets, the Victor Awards and the Amazing Shake to our school, has done so in dramatic fashion, and has positively affected our school atmosphere. He’s been an outstanding administrator, and it’s really troublesome to lose him.”
Before he walks out of his office for the final time on March 31, Jones is hoping he will have been part of celebrating the passing of the levy.
“The school is the community, it defines what Ayersville is,” said Jones. “There are a lot of amazing people here, and a tradition through academics and athletics that we all can take pride in. As a community, it’s our turn to step up and do this (pass the levy) for the students here now, and for the students in the future. We had adults that did that for us when we were in school, it’s our turn.”
On the front page, Ayersville Middle School principal Kirk Jones poses for a photo at his desk. Jones, an Ayersville High School graduate, made the decision to step down as principal to help the district during a time of financial need.
-Photo by Tim McDonough
