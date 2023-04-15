STRYKER — Dan Jones, the new superintendent at the Northwest Ohio Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center near here hopes to make a positive impact on the youth there.
Jones had a calling to be in a law enforcement and corrections early on in his life. His journey started at Springfield High School in Holland and he graduated in 1993.
“I wanted to be in law enforcement and corrections, and I was lucky enough to do both,” said Jones who took over on March 13.
After high school, Jones went to the Toledo Police Academy where he graduated in 2000 and South Carolina Police Academy.
After some time as a police officer in South Carolina for two years, Jones moved back to Toledo where he worked in the Toledo and Lucas County Detention for 22 years.
Jones recalled the moment he realized law enforcement and corrections was his calling.
“Particularly, when I had my daughter. It was right around that time that made me prioritize some things and I truly wanted to do my part. So when I had my daughter was definitely a moment for me,” Jones expressed.
He then went to the University of Toledo and studied law enforcement and criminal justice, and graduated in 2009.
In Jones’ current position, he is responsible for a variety of things such as budgeting, day-to-day operations, working with administrative codes and ensuring that the youth and staff are treated well.
He describes his main duties as “basically to just have oversight on the budget, oversight on the daily operations, make sure that we’re doing code, not only is our policy in Ohio administrative code, we abide by those daily routines and we’re actually doing what our policy states ... . And then to just ensure that the youth and the staff are doing what we’re supposed to do and treating the youth correct and treating the youth right and make sure that staff are respected treated well.”
The impact Jones wants to make is the same as what it has been in the past, but he wants to help the kids with some of their thought processes.
“The same as what we have been doing lately, I feel ... the large majority of the youth are good kids who just made poor decisions here. So I think our job is to keep the community safe while helping the kids identify their thinking errors and give them the tools to make better decisions so if we could see recidivism drop that would be great,” Jones said.
He also mentioned the counselors at the detention center and some goals he hopes to achieve in the future.
“I think we have amazing counselors. The large goal someday is that we can expand services, and it would be nice to be able to provide or have the ability to provide substance abuse and mental health services to other residents in need. I think that’s very powerful. We have some amazing counselors that do amazing work,” Jones said.
Jones’ excitement flows into his passion for helping the youth at the detention center.
“I’m just excited, I think as long as we here continue to make the best decisions for the facility and youth I think we’ll be successful. I think we’ll see a change, we are very blessed to have a very supportive board that’s knowledgeable and we have a lot of officers who truly care about the residents and treat them with respect so I think as long as we keep those at the forefront of our goals to make decisions with what’s best for the facility and the youth and continue to respect them I think we’ll do some amazing things here. I’d love to see the counseling grow; the rehabilitation part grow. I think that will come with time,” Jones said.
Jones also mentioned a recent event that took place to help out some of the kids.
“We just had the dental truck here, all the kids got their teeth cleaned, and it’s just nice, we do a lot of nice things,” he said.
Jones’ impact at the detention center is starting off small for now, but he hopes to make some big changes moving forward in his new position.
