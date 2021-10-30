• Defiance County
Library event:
Students in grades 1-5 are invited to join Johnson Memorial Library and art instructor Chris Gaghan Nov. 15 for an evening of cookies, punch and painting instruction. ‘Cookies and Canvas’ will take place in the Dr. Allen R. Hilbert Community Room at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, from 5-7 p.m. Gaghan is a K-6 visual arts teacher at Hicksville Elementary School.
The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit defiancelibrary.org/cookies or call the library at 419-542-6200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.