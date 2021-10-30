• Defiance County

Library event:

Students in grades 1-5 are invited to join Johnson Memorial Library and art instructor Chris Gaghan Nov. 15 for an evening of cookies, punch and painting instruction. ‘Cookies and Canvas’ will take place in the Dr. Allen R. Hilbert Community Room at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, from 5-7 p.m. Gaghan is a K-6 visual arts teacher at Hicksville Elementary School.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit defiancelibrary.org/cookies or call the library at 419-542-6200.

