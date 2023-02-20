HICKSVILLE — Following a successful fundraiser last year to secure a Charlie Cart mobile kitchen, Johnson Memorial Library (JML) in Hicksville has a full slate of culinary events on their way.
Thanks to community donations and a $7,500 match from the Friends of Johnson Memorial Library, the cart was delivered to the library in late December.
"The great thing about a Charlie Cart is that it’s not just a full kitchen on wheels, but it also comes with a full food-education curriculum, and classroom-tested recipes," said Angela Powell, branch manager at Johnson Memorial Library.
The following Charlie Cart cooking events are scheduled at the library:
• Monday, 5 p.m.: "How to Make Horchata." Geared to grades 3-6.
• March 14, 5 p.m.: "Make Your Own Ginger Ale." Geared to grades 6-12.
• March 20, 5 p.m. "Let’s Make Shakshuka." Geared to teens and adults.
• April 11, 5 p.m.: "Let’s Make 1700s Johnnycakes." Geared to kindergarten through third grade.
• April 19-May 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m.: "Charlie Cart Storytime" in the Community Room. Geared to ages 0-6. No registration is needed. This includes "Measuring Madness" on April 19; "I Can Make Butter" on April 26; "Citrus Tasting" on May 3; "Cookie Cutter Toast Stamping" on May 10; "Tangy Mango Tango" on May 17 and "Avocado Toast" on May 24.
• April 24, 5 p.m. "Charlie Cart: Frozen Cocktails." Open to adults 21 and over.
