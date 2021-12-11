HICKSVILLE — Area adults and teens are invited to the Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 20 to learn how to mix up non-alcoholic holiday drinks. Space is limited and registration is required.

Register online at defiancelibrary.org/mocktails or by calling the library at 419-542-6200.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments