AuGlaize Village hosted its annual Johnny Appleseed Festival over the weekend. Visitors could watch volunteers demonstrate apple cider pressing and the production of sorghum molasses and apple butter, broom making and other old-time crafts. Children and adults had the chance to enjoy train rides, games and a petting zoo from the Wirick Family Farms. Here, a horse-drawn wagon takes visitors on a tour throughout the village.
