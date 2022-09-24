Fall in Defiance is marked by leaves turning, temperatures falling and the Johnny Appleseed Festival.
On Oct. 1-2, AuGlaize Village will come to life with family friendly events depicting life in days gone by. As for its namesake, Johnny Appleseed himself will be at the festival near the Kinner log home.
The Defiance County Historical Society helps run the village and its treasurer, Tim Frederick said the village has a lot planned for the weekend.
“Last year the we had so many people that Main Street was crowded,” he said. “We have a lot of events planned for the weekend and really hope people come out and see how people used to live.”
Other things to do include taking a ride around the village on the train pulled by the two-cylinder Fairbanks Morse 40B rail car, different farm exhibits and a modern railroad museum. Throughout the two-day event there will be live music by Spittin’ Image (identical twin brothers who sing Motown, blues, bluegrass and modern country music) and a magic show by Michigan resident John Dudley as well.
“I have heard that Spittin’ Image puts on quite a show with lots of really good music,” added Frederick. “They will perform three times during the weekend. And the magician was there last year. I didn’t get to see him, but hopefully this year I will. Everyone seemed to really like his show.”
The Red Barn concession stand will have homemade ice cream and other food. While enjoying the ice cream you can watch a broom maker at work. According to one story, the broom maker may ask if you can ride the broom around the village. And someone has been told that anyone who makes the ride around the village gets to keep the broom.
“Foyle Solther, our broom maker, is going to be there,” said Frederick. “He has said that if someone can ride on one of his brooms around the village he’s dang sure gonna give it to them. And if you want some of the best homemade ice cream you have ever eaten, you need to try some of Marlene Tonges’ ice cream. I have tried homemade ice cream lots of places and hers is really good.”
The village houses many buildings and businesses such as the Sherry Schoolhouse, Doc Cameron’s office, Mark Center Post Office, the Minsel Barbershop, the Ayersville Telephone Office and the General Store.
“All of the buildings will be open and people can go in them,” he added. “You can even get a souvenir from the General Store.”
There are also two buildings that house the military and natural science collections at the south end of the village. The two buildings were built during the Depression and housed the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) workers and later German POWs during World War II. Over a nine-year period, the federal government employed men through the CCC during the Depression. Many infrastructure jobs were accomplished through their work.
Some of the events planned for the weekend are the production of cider, apple butter, molasses and kettle corn. Visitors to the village can also see how timber is sawn into boards. Participants can even get involved in the antique tractor pull for only $5.
“This year they are making extra apple butter and apple cider because they ran out of it last year,” he said. “I had even bought some apple butter and they sold mine. We make both of them right there as well as sorghum molasses. We cannot sell them because they are not pasteurized, but there are gallons and half-gallons of them available. The ‘hit-miss’ machines we use for the cider are run on gas or kerosene. The apple butter, of course, is stirred by hand.”
Concerning the tractor pull, Frederick said that the event is open to everyone.
“Anybody, even kids who have never driven, can try out the tractor pull,” said Frederick. “We have a seasoned operator there to help anyone. It really is a good time for everyone and it only costs $5. We are all excited about the weekend and hope that the weather cooperates.”
Throughout the weekend some people will be in costume for the period they represent — about the 1920s. The village will be open today from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and under get in free with an adult. Members of the village get in free.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.