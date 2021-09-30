Like many annual events canceled in 2020, the Johnny Appleseed Festival at AuGlaize Village will be back in full form this year.
This year’s festival will take place from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. p.m. Sunday at the historical park on Krouse Road, southwest of Defiance.
“We’re elated to get back in full form,” said Foyle Solether, treasurer of he Defiance County Historical Society, which operates AuGlaize Village.
“We’re hoping to have a lot of people out here,” added Tim Frederick, a historical society trustee. “It will be exciting to have the people out here. The big thing I like about any event like this is we’re hopefully getting younger kids in here to see what it was like back then and the struggles that they had when they settled this area, and how it grew.”
Solether and Frederick are among the volunteers who put the festival together and donate their time and labor to make it and other events at AuGlaize Village possible.
While the festival was canceled last year, the historical society did hold an engine show at AuGlaize Village last fall. But this year’s event represents a return to the full Johnny Appleseed Festival.
“We’re bringing it back to normal and adding some,” said Solether.
The roster of activities will include the usual past features with a couple new twists. Antique tractor pulls will take place on Saturday while an aging industrial fire engine donated by General Motors’ Defiance plant to AuGlaize Village this year will be on display as well.
Built in 1974, the engine was used in the plant’s facility for many years, according to Solether, a GM employee.
Garden tractor pulls also will be featured Sunday while train rides for kids will be available, the Village’s historical buildings will be open, the sawmill is set to be in operation for the first time in eight years and sorghum molasses will be made.
But as the event’s name suggests, apples — recognizing the legend of Johnny Appleseed (John Chapman), who was born in 1774 and introduced apple trees to several states, including Ohio — will be at the forefront of the event. The Village’s old cider press — to be powered by a “hit-miss” motor — will be in operation while apple butter also will be made, according to organizers.
“They’ll be making cider, and that’ll take probably the bulk of the apples we’re getting in,” said Frederick.
Apple shortages caused organizers to scramble in producing the proper inventory for the event, but enough apples from the area and in Michigan appear to have filled the need.
“We did have a tough time getting them this year because a lot of places were out of them,” explained Frederick. “So last minute some of our guys have had to go out and secure some apples and pick them themselves.”
Admission is $5 each day while kids under 12 will be admitted free. Family passes for AuGlaize Village events throughout the year also will be available.
This weekend will be followed by the Village’s Hobo Dinner the following Saturday (Oct. 9).
