PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will host a general meeting and special program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 here at 600 Fairground Drive, across from the county fairgrounds.
The meeting is open to all at no cost with refreshments to be served thereafter.
The guest speaker for the evening will be Ian Ferguson, who will portray famed Revolutionary War hero John Paulding.
Paulding was a 22-year-old militiaman in New York, part of General Washington’s ragtag forces during the Revolutionary War. Sgt. Paulding, along with Isaac Van Wart and David Williams, captured the British spy John Andre on Sept. 23, 1780, and kept him from delivering key military information from Benedict Arnold to the British army.
Ohio’s Paulding, Williams and Van Wert counties were named to honor the three young patriots who helped save the war.
Ferguson also will talk about the vital role spruce beer played in the Revolutionary War.
As a Revolutionary soldier, Paulding would have been given the standard rations at the time. Spruce beer was an important part of a soldier’s diet. It helped fight scurvy. Rich in vitamin C, those in the new world began brewing beer with spruce branches and buds.
It was easy to make using common ingredients found in the northern colonies. When revolution broke out, spruce beer was “drafted” into the war effort on both sides.
At the meeting, guests (age 21 or older) will be able to sample some spruce beer Ferguson has brewed. The authentic recipe, made of fresh spruce tips, maple syrup, yeast and water, is very similar to something Paulding would have consumed.
