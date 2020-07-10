PAULDING — The John Paulding Summer Blast, set for July 17 in downtown Paulding, is being revised due to current governor’s orders. CoRP (Community Revitalizing Paulding), the organization behind the John Paulding Summer Blast, was forced to make some tough decisions in regard to the event. After consulting with the Paulding County Health Department and taking the governor’s orders into consideration, they have chosen to proceed with the event for the most part, however it will not include the parade, kids zone and touch-a-truck.
The event will include live music, beer, food vendors, the Paulding Ace Hardware cornhole tournament and fireworks. Due to social distancing and sanitation requirements, the parade, kids zone and touch-a-truck have been eliminated from the line-up of events.
Food vendors and beer will start serving at 5 p.m., with the Paulding Ace Hardware tournament starting at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the tournament should register at Paulding Ace Hardware. Live music by Not Fast Enuff will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. The fireworks are shot off behind the Paulding County Carnegie Library and can be seen from most places in town. All activities will be held in downtown Paulding around the courthouse square.
There will be hand sanitizer available, and tables will be disinfected periodically throughout the event. Tables will be spread out and social distancing will be advised while waiting in line for food and drink. Although it’s expected to be hot, masks are recommended, but not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.