PAULDING — The Village of Paulding preps for the John Paulding Summer Blast tomorrow where entertainment for everyone will be on tap.
The summer celebration, put on by the Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP), begins at 6:30 p.m. with a parade leading the celebration. The Paulding Kiwanis will host a Kids’ Zone with inflatables, crafts, touch-a-truck and games. Live music will be provided by Not Fast Enough.
Food and drinks will be available by food trucks, as well as BBQ by Shigs-n-Pit. City Beverage will have adult beverages for the event.
While enjoying the Chamber of Commerce has provided a free activity. To join in the fun, take photos of items or people listed on a BINGO card on their webpage. When finished, email the photos to the Chamber at pauldingchamber@gmail.com and enter a contest to win prizes.
The celebration ends with fireworks around 10 p.m.
