The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its general meeting on Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the museum located across the street from the fairgrounds in Paulding. The meeting is open to the public.
The speaker for the evening will be Shannon Ruschel, director of the WMEA Program for Paulding County. Ruschel took over the program in January of this year, just ahead of the onset of COVID-19. The WMEA (Waste Management Education and Awareness) Program was created in the 1980s as a way to divert material from the landfills.
Paulding County is part of a Four County Solid Waste District with Williams, Defiance and Fulton counties being the other three. Ruschel will be presenting an update on what’s happening in the recycling world in general and Paulding County. She’ll be discussing the 3 R’s of recycling, the concept of “Closing the Loop” and filling the society in on exactly where all of the material ends up.
