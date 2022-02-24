PAULDING – The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting and election of officers and directors at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27, at the museum located across from the fairgrounds in Paulding.
The program for the afternoon will feature Antwerp native Jerett Godeke, master's student of history at Bowling Green State University, who recently completed an internship at the historical society. His topic will be steam-powered Nickel Plate Road Engine #765/#767 and its connection to Paulding County and JPHS. The museum houses the original bell and whistle from #767.
Godeke actively volunteered at the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society (FWRHS) from 2013-15 before attending college. His long-standing connections with the FWRHS have allowed opportunities to preserve and exhibit a part of Paulding County's railroad history.
Godeke’s research primarily focuses on transportation history and local history topics. He is writing a comprehensive history book about Paulding County's Reservoir War. Godeke expects to graduate with his master's degree from BGSU this April, adding to history degrees already earned from Northwest State Community College and Lake Superior State University.
The event is free and open to everyone. Pandemic guidelines will be followed.
In case of bad weather, check the historical society’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jphsmuseum for cancellation notices.
