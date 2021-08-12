• Defiance County

Library renovations:

The Children’s Room at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, will be closed to the public Aug. 26-29 for updates and renovations. Popular titles will be available outside of the room during this time.

The fresh new look will be revealed Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to stop in for refreshments and a peek at what’s new.

