JM Stars donation

Photo courtesy of UWDC

Johns Manville presented the United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) with a corporate donation of $5,000 for the Backpack Buddy Program. Shown here are Abby Wolfrum (right), UWDC executive director, talking about the sponsorship with Dorothea Hammon, team lead for the local Johns Manville Stars committee.

