JM donation
Photo courtesy of Harriet Keith

Johns Manville has again attained the presenting corporate sponsorship level with a donation of $5,000 for the 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County. Shown here are Karla Batt (left), a member of the Relay event leadership team, talking about the sponsorship with Dorothea Hammon, team lead for the local Johns Manville Stars committee.

