Members of the Johns Manville employee’s Stars Team donated $1,000 to Northeastern Local Schools to be used by teachers for supplies. Here, superintendent Nicole Wells accepts the donation from Dorothea Hammon of the Stars Team. The group also donated $500 to teachers at Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance.
