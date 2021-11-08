An ammonia leak Monday at Defiance’s Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant sent a few workers to the hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be serious.
The Defiance Fire Department was called at 6:53 a.m. Monday for the leak at the plant just south of U.S. 24, according to Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
When firefighters arrived, plant personnel had secured the workplace, he noted, stating around 9:30 a.m. Monday that fire officials were still awaiting details of the incident from JM.
Wilkins explained that city firefighters transported three persons to ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center Monday morning while South Richland EMS transported a fourth person to the same facility.
He stated that rescue personnel transported employees who weren’t feeling “very well,” but he said they were “ambulatory,” and up and around.
Wilkins said the building was evacuated as a precaution, but the leak had been stopped and ventilation took place by the time firefighters arrived. They helped make sure everything was safe thereafter, he indicated.
Firefighters were on the scene about a half hour, he explained.
Ammonia is a chemical that affects the respiratory system, according to Wilkins.
