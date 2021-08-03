• Defiance County
Jiu-Jitsu demo:
Black Market Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu of Bryan will present a Jiu-Jitsu demonstration on Aug. 7, from 11 a.m.-noon at Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville. The event will take place either outdoors on the library grounds, or in the community room, depending on the weather. No registration is required, and all ages are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact Johnson Memorial Library at 419-542-6200.
