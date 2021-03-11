The Jewell Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a drive-thru pancake and sausage breakfast at the Jewell Firehouse, 08125 Independence Road, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21. A freewill offering will be accepted for the breakfast which will also include scrambled eggs. Members of the Jewell Volunteer Fire Department preparing for the fundraiser are Devin Flory (left) and Robert Billings.
