JEWELL — A Saturday morning fire here involved several fire departments at the Jewell grain elevator.
JEWELL — A Saturday morning fire here involved several fire departments at the Jewell grain elevator.
According to a press release from the Napoleon Fire Department, at approximately 7:57 a.m. Saturday, smoke was reported coming from the elevator.
Employees at the elevator were already on site and had located the fire at an overhead grain bin. Fire crews and elevator employees emptied the grain bin of the pellets in order to gain access to the fire.
Reportedly some 41 tons of corn gluten pellets used for livestock feed had clumped together inside the bin and had to be broken apart to allow them to flow out.
Brent Petersen, the general manager, reported that damage to the facility was minimal.
"We had a 3,800-bushel bin that was damaged and we had to cut about a four-inch doorway in it, but other than that we were fortunate," Petersen reported. "A lot of corn gluten product was dumped on the ground and that has to be disposed of, but no other real damage. There was a lot of smoke and the other bins around it were empty so that was good, too."
The pellets became stuck to the walls of the bin, further hindering access to the fire. Firefighters and employees there were able to work loose the pellets until the bin was emptied. A total of 5,500 gallons of water were used and crews operated until about 1:46 p.m., according to Napoleon firefighters.
Petersen was thankful for the work done by the fire crews.
"We were very fortunate, and I am thankful to all of the fire crews who worked," he added. "They did a great job."
Volunteer fire departments assisting at the fire were Jewell, Ridgeville Township and Florida-Flatrock. The Henry County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
Refreshments for the personnel on scene were provided by McDonald's Restaurant in Napoleon.
During the incident, Henry County South Joint Ambulance District also responded for mutual aid for two medical calls in Napoleon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.