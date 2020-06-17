One of Defiance’s main routes is scheduled to close “as early as Monday” for an extended period while a railroad viaduct is repaired.
The city received word Wednesday morning from CSX Railroad of the planned 90-day closure of Jefferson Avenue at the CSX viaduct there.
The purpose of the project is to repair the railroad viaduct which was struck by a truck and damaged last year, according to City Engineer Melinda Sprow. (The viaduct has a clearance of 12 feet, five inches.) A 40-foot span of steel beam will be repaired, she noted.
Some concrete work is planned as well, Sprow indicated. Concrete and sidewalks on and under the viaduct are crumbling, the same as on a CSX viaduct on nearby Riverside Avenue before repairs were made, according to Sprow.
She said the street will be closed at Eppi Lane, north of the viaduct, and Myers Street, south of the structure.
The local detour will be Jefferson to Downs Street to Clinton Street for northbound traffic, and vice versa for southbound traffic.
The truck detour will be Downs to Deatrick Street to Holgate Avenue and Third Street, and vice versa.
City officials say they had no knowledge of the project until Wednesday. CSX Railroad is well known among local officials for providing late notice of closures.
“I’m disappointed they chose to do this now,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “When you look at the amount of school traffic that goes south the time to have done this is when the schools were out. They’re (school) is going to resume normal activity in August, and it’s not going to be normal.”
Too, McCann is concerned about traffic becoming heavier on Wayne Avenue, which is the street immediately to the west of Jefferson.
“We already have concerns of folks living on Wayne — to some extent the volume of traffic, but the speed of the traffic as well,” said McCann. “Now, we’re going to have heavier traffic on Wayne Avenue. It’s already a concern that people drive too fast, and this is only going to exacerbate the problem. We will definitely enforce the speed limit on Wayne Avenue.”
