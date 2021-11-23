A home on Defiance's Jefferson Avenue was completely destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported to the male occupant of the two-story home at 1002 Jefferson Ave. or the firefighters who responded to the blaze at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday. The occupant was out of the home when firefighters got there, according to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins.
The home is owned by Kirk Boesling, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website. The residence was built in 1892, the website indicated.
Wilkins said dispatch crews received multiple calls about the fire early Tuesday morning. But there wasn't much firefighters could do to save the home, according to Wilkins, who described it as "fully engulfed" when they arrived.
"Once we got there it was fully engulfed all the way around," he said. The Defiance Fire Department incident report stated that fire was "coming out the windows on three sides."
Therefore, he said, they went into a "defensive attack" to get the fire under control and protect surrounding homes. They were successful in saving homes at 1008 Jefferson Ave. (to the south) and at 411 Cedar St. (to the west).
Defiance firefighters initially put six personnel on the scene, Wilkins explained, and they were joined by four firefighters from Highland Township and two more from Noble Township. South Richland Township Fire Department provided assistance later.
"We did a good job of knocking it down, and so it didn't get exposure (to other homes)," he said.
Two fire hydrants — at Jefferson Avenue and Cedar Street, and on Wayne Avenue — supplied water to fight the fire.
Firefighters used a City of Defiance backhoe to gain assess to the blaze, Wilkins recounted, while a contractor was called in to later remove as much debris as possible. Firefighters were still applying water to the home late Tuesday morning, but all that remained was a pile of charred timber and debris.
"We're trying to get it cleaned up as much as we can," he stated.
The fire's cause was "undetermined" and "still under investigation" Tuesday, according to the report provided by the Defiance Fire Department. He said the state fire marshal's office has been contacted and visited the scene Tuesday.
