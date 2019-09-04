Jeep donation

Four County Career Center accepted the donation of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee from North Star BlueScope in Delta. The vehicle was in need of repairs from an accident and students from the auto collision repair program, under the direction of instructor Steve Hootman, were able to make all the necessary repairs to the Jeep. This was a great training project for the students as they learned how to analyze repairs needed and complete the repairs to make the Jeep functioning. Shown with the car are, from left: students Trevor Morrett, Ryan Bowers, Clayton Fitch, Preston Sines, North Star BlueScope representative Rich Menzel, instructor Steve Hootman, North Star representative Jessica Stinson, Isaiah Cramer, Brandon Wilhelm, Alyssa Strain, CJ Gerschutz, and Aubrey Pierce.
