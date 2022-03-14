STRYKER — The superintendent of the Four-County Juvenile Detention Center near here has been convicted of an impaired-related traffic offense in Paulding County while a personnel committee is considering disciplinary options.
Melissa Garza-Vielma, 48, Wauseon, pleaded no contest in Paulding County Municipal Court in January to a charge of being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty.
She was fined $500 and given three days in Paulding County Jail, but allowed to attend a driver intervention program in lieu of the jail sentence.
Charges of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, and no tail lights, a minor misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between the state and Garza-Vielma's attorney, Andrew Bucher of Toledo.
The juvenile detention center board met in executive session last week to discuss the situation, but took no action. The board's personnel policy committee is expected to make a recommendation to the full board.
The board meets every other month.
The original charges alleged that Garza-Vielma was stopped by a trooper of the Ohio Highway Patrol in the early hours of Oct. 3, 2020 in Paulding County, submitting to a breathalizer test.
Garza-Vielma, who had been an officer at the juvenile detention center before her promotion to superintendent, declined comment on the situation, deferring to her attorney, who also decided not to comment.
The detention center is located next to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, east of Stryker, and serves the counties of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.