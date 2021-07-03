Organizers of the annual Defiance Jazz Fest are hoping things go as planned next weekend after the weather and a pandemic put a damper on the past few years.
The event — first held in 2013 — is scheduled outdoors from 3:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Kingsbury Park, with music beginning at 4 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults while students and children will be admitted at no charge, and pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
Like many annual activities, the Jazz Fest is making a return this year, as it was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation. In fact, it was canceled in 2019 as well due to wet weather and in 2018 musical performances were interrupted by rain.
Organizers have moved it for this very reason, hoping that July will provide more stable, dry weather. But if things get soggy at Kingsbury a couple days or so before next weekend, the event could be moved to the asphalt surface of Clinton Street, between Third and Fifth streets, according to volunteers Ann and Angie Miller.
The Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) is the event organizer while the Miller sisters — both of whom have backgrounds in the national entertainment industry — are serving as volunteer co-directors.
“We’re super excited about it because it’s something for the community,” said Angie Miller. “We’re planning on having a huge turnout.”
She is hoping for a crowd of more than 1,000.
“We really feel music sparks creativity, inspiration and healing, and we all need that now,” said Ann Miller. “This live music event really needs to happen.”
Volunteers are playing a substantial role in organizing the event, according to DCCC Executive Director Roger Fisher.
“It could not happen without the volunteer core that’s there,” he said.
“We have a dedicated group of volunteers who really put their heart into this event,” said Ann Miller.
One of the volunteers is Mark Schnitkey, who will be the emcee for the event.
Although volunteers are offering their services for the Jazz Fest, the presentation comes with considerable expense, according to Fisher.
“Putting on an event like this is far more costly than anybody realizes,” he said.
However, he also noted that “fortunately our sponsors who were with us last year stayed with us this year,” said Fisher.
Music won’t be the only thing on tap next Saturday at Kingsbury, as a variety of food vendors will be available as well.
This includes Maverick’s Smokehouse, Kona Ice, P.31 Macarons, Lonchera Azteca, and M&N Kettle Corn and Nuts.
“Food is an important part of a festival,” said Ann Miller.
For the kids, J.R.’s Jazzies funbags will be given away, she noted. Small musical instruments are among the things kids will find in each bag.
According to organizers, this year’s event will be livestreamed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch, so it will have global reach. This is the first time this is being offered for the Jazz Fest, they noted.
