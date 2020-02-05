NAPOLEON — Henry County Recorder Brandi Baden released the office’s January report.
Total fees collected during the month were $19,527.55, an increase of $3,550.53 over fees collected last January.
Last month, the office processed 85 deeds, four certificates of transfer and 12 miscellaneous transfers. The office also processed one sheriff’s deed, four easements and rights of way, one lease, and six land contracts, amounting to $446,886.87.
Also processed were seven powers of attorney, 28 miscellaneous instruments, three veterans’ separation papers and four veteran ID cards.
Sixty-six mortgages totaling $9,084,876.70 were processed, and 88 mortgages totaling $2,564,536,117.62, were released. The office also processed 15 miscellaneous mortgages and released five.
Delinquent liens on the books include three federal tax liens and five workers’ compensation liens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.