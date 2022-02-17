Another solid financial report was discussed by the Fort Defiance Humane Society’s governing board during its monthly meeting Wednesday evening held via Zoom technology.
The report showed net income of $32,856.79, far better than the January 2021 figure ($3,918.14).
However, Executive Director Lisa Weaner said this was primarily because of the Betty White fundraiser held last month. This was undertaken in honor of White, an actress and big animal lover, who died in January just short of her 100th birthday.
According to Weaner, January generally a very slow month for donations, as the month comes right after the holiday season.
“We had a good month primarily because of the ‘Betty White Challenge,’ so that was a huge change from prior years and a nice start to this year,” she told the board.
The good financial news marks a third consecutive month of favorable returns for the humane society as net income was $26,425.58 in December and $12,970.02 in November.
The positive November and December figures followed three straight months (August-September) of negative financial numbers.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• reviewed the monthly animal shelter report, noting that 33 dogs were taken in during January, along with five cats. Twelve cats were adopted in January, as well as 11 dogs. On Monday, the shelter housed 20 dogs and 20 cats.
• was reminded of a strategic planning meeting from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Defiance Eagles. Weaner told The Crescent-News during an interview Wednesday that the board will discuss plans to replace the barn at the animal shelter property on Ohio 15 with a new building, among other topics. Too, she said, “we want to do a feasibility study on fundraising.”
• was informed that Sheila Slattery was unanimously approved via electronic voting for a three-year board term.
• heard a request from board member Gary Dowler that the humane society calculate a cost to care for each animal. Weaner, who said she would figure this out, mentioned a figure of about $500, but Dowler said it might be more like $700. He said this amount would be “an eye-opener to our public.”
• learned from Stacey Fedderke, the agency’s humane/animal care director, that she has a couple of citations ready to go against animal owners.
• thanked veterinarians helping out with the humane society’s spay/neuter clinics and other services. Weaner continue to report that the clinics are booked out well into the future. She also thanked board members Randy Deniston and Mindy Bobay for their recent help at the animal shelter and with equipment.
• discussed an upcoming meeting for the humane society’s fundraising committee on Tuesday. The group will set plans for the agency’s fundraisers, Weaner indicated. A recent online auction (Feb. 4-6), she explained, earned $4,000.
