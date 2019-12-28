Jan. 1
Defiance celebrated the new year with the first-ever Arps Dairy milk-jug drop in downtown Defiance on a rainy night.
The event featured the milk-jug drop, ice skating, food, New Year's memorabilia and music. It was sponsored by Arps Dairy and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
Jan. 10
Johns Manville announced it was making a $50 million investment at its Defiance Carpenter Road facility.
The expansion allows Johns Manville to increase the production of its fiberglass pipe insulation products, Micro-Lok HP and Micro-Lok HP Ultra.
Jan. 14
A significant water line break on Defiance’s eastside flooded front yards and interrupted service to a number of homes for several hours, but was quickly repaired.
According to the D.J. Zeedyk, the city’s assistant director of safety, a 12-inch cast iron line burst around 11:40 a.m. Sunday at Ottawa and Karnes avenues.
Water gushed from the site and flowed northward through yards on the west side of Ottawa Avenue like a stream.
Jan. 19
Winter Storm Harper roared through the area, bringing persistent snowfall and blustery winds that prompted low-level snow emergencies in each local county.
Only a few figures on snowfall totals were available early Jan. 19 from the National Weather Service’s North Webster, Ind., office — located approximately 35 miles northwest of Fort Wayne — as its contributors offered sketchy indicators.
A report from Fulton County claimed 7.5 inches at 1:47 p.m. Jan. 19.
Jan. 21
Approximately 75 community members attended the fourth annual MLK program at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Defiance, led by Pastor Ray Gaffney.
Mayor Mike McCann was on hand to share a few words to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr., and the Galilee Praise Team performed several songs.
The program featured several speakers, including Pastor Clark Morgan of Love Baptist Church in Swanton, who passionately recited Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous, “I Have a Dream” speech.
Jan. 22
A large pro-life crowd gathered at the Defiance County Courthouse for the 11th annual March for Life.
The event is held each year in conjunction with the March for Life in Washington, D.C., the largest pro-life event in the world that features thousands in prayer, walking for the unborn.
The local March for Life, sponsored by Mother Teresa Respect for Life, coincides with the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade United States’ Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in the United States in 1973.
A prayer was said at the courthouse, before the crowd marched to St. John Catholic Church for a program in the church basement, featuring several speakers and music.
Jan. 24
The winner of the Defiance County spelling bee at Ayersville High School’s Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium, was a fifth-grader from Defiance Elementary School.
Christopher Brinkman placed first in the annual spelling competition, with D.J. Rath, an eighth-grader from Tinora Junior High School, taking runner-up honors. The winning word was “discern.”
Jan. 29
An arctic blast hit the Midwest, including northwest Ohio, with temperatures dipping well below zero, with wind chills hitting close to -40 degrees.
The blast lasted for three days, and made being outside treacherous at best. Snowfall during the blast made driving hazardous as well. Following three days of the blast, temperatures around the area spiked toward 50 degrees.
Feb. 5
Sarah Wong, a seventh-grader from Paulding Middle School, was the winner of the annual Paulding County spelling bee at the Payne Elementary School auditorium.
Caleb Cox, a fifth-grader from Divine Mercy Catholic School, was the runner-up.
Feb. 8
A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in northern Indiana for numerous rivers throughout northwest Ohio for the next three days. At 3.15 a.m., the Maumee River in Defiance was at 9.78 feet and rising. At 10 feet, flooding occurs in Kingsbury and Pontiac parks in Defiance.
According to the NWS, the river was to rise above flood stage early that morning and crest near 10.2 feet around 1 a.m. the next day, and fall below flood stage around 1 p.m.
The Auglaize River at the Power Dam in Defiance was at 16:42 feet at 3:15 a.m. that day. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river was expected to crest at 17.4 feet early the next morning.
Feb. 9
Family Christian Center in Defiance was once again ground zero for a Night to Shine event.
All of the elements were there for prom night — the limos, tuxes and dresses, flowers, dinner, music and dancing. And best of all, there were 144 honored guests with big smiles, 144 buddies with equally big smiles, and more than 300 volunteers helping to make the night a special memory for all.
Every honored guest at Night to Shine entered on a red carpet, welcomed by cheering from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. The royal treatment continued with limousine rides, professional photography, hair and makeup stations, corsages and boutonnieres, and shoe shines.
More than 600 churches around the world hosted the special prom events, with some 100,000 kings and queens crowned in the fifth year of the Night to Shine event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
It is an unforgettable prom night experience centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 and up.
Feb. 21
Several businesses and individuals were honored for their dedication and support of the Paulding County community during the Paulding Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet in Antwerp.
The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to Joanne Mobley.
There were two recipients of the Outstanding Business Award — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and Paulding Ace Hardware.
Feb. 25
Defiance’s Clinton Street bridge closed officially at 9 a.m., and crews immediately started taking down light poles and fixtures along the bridge.
The lights were to be stored until the new bridge was built. Crews from general contractor Great Lakes Construction Co. of Hinckley were working on the project.
Rhonda Pees, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, said the lights and railings are being removed immediately and then crews cut the sidewalks before a milling vehicle came to grind the pavement.
The cost of the bridge replacement project was $8.3 million, with the majority being covered by ODOT.
