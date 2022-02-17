• Defiance County

Defiance County Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith has provided her monthly report for January.

She reported, with January 2021 statistics in parentheses, the following figures: legal and title clerk fees collected, $35,442.65 ($33,462.62); legal and title deposits, $1,065,389.70 ($1,088,123.27); vehicle sales tax, $981,704.52 ($1,042,902.61); watercraft sales tax, $661.50 ($4,820.59); titles issued, 2,136 (2,246); notation of liens, 525 (605); inspections, 489 (550).

Other figures include: new cars, 102 (163); used cars, 1,219 (1,217); new trucks, 89 (94); used trucks, 606 (650); vans, 29 (13); motorcycles, 17 (25); manufactured homes, 13 (10); trailers, 17 (16); travel trailers, 17 (8); unconventional, 2 (0); motor homes, 7 (19); buses, 1 (3); off-road vehicles, 7 (7); watercraft, 10 (18).

