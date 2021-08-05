PAULDING — As expected, Paulding County voters will be asked to approve a renewal levy for county jail operations this fall.
The 1.35-mill, five-year renewal was among the highlights of issues and candidates that came forward as the filing deadline for the Nov. 2 election passed Wednesday in Paulding County.
First approved in 2016, the jail levy primarily covers the wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers, according to Sheriff Jason Landers. He had told The Crescent-News previously that a future levy may need to tack on an increase as the jail’s $600,000 carryover amount figures to be used up sometime in 2023.
Meanwhile, Paulding officials placed three replacement levies for police-related expenses on the ballot. Two are for 2.9 mills each and the third is 2.6 mills. (Replacement levies allow tax collections on updated property valuation rates.)
In Paulding, only three incumbents (Tim Boss, David Burtch and Randy Daeger) filed for the village’s four open council seats. Incumbent Barb Rife chose not to seek re-election.
Elsewhere, nine candidates filed for the four open Antwerp Village Council seats, including all four incumbents. And two filed for the mayor’s position.
The list of Paulding County filings, which are yet be certified by the county’s board of elections:
Boards of education
Antwerp Local
(elect three)
Anita Bok (inc.)
Robert Herber (inc.)
Jayme Landers (inc.)
Paulding Exempted Village
(elect two)
Jerrod Hawk
Karen Saxton (inc.)
Wayne Trace Local
(elect three)
Rhonda Stabler (apptd. inc.)
Elecia Wobler
Western Buckeye District 4
(elect one)
Derek Miller
Municipal offices
Antwerp
Mayor
Jan Reeb
Thomas VanVlerah
Council
(elect four)
Jason Franks
Steve Jordan
Sara Keeran
Rudie Reeb (inc.)
Dean Rister (inc.)
Michael Rohrs (inc.)
Charles West (inc.)
Cecil
Mayor
(elect one)
Gene Sheets (inc.)
Grover Hill
Council
(elect four)
DeWayne Hinchcliff (inc.)
Trudy Wilkin (inc.)
Haviland
Council
(elect four)
Richard Burgoon
Mary Comer (inc.)
Robert Pease
Ronald Ruger (inc.)
Melrose
Council
(elect four)
Angie Pease
James Smith
Oakwood
Council
(elect four)
Joshua Duslak
Andrew Gribble
Gregory Hill (inc.)
Kelly Tumblin (inc.)
Paulding
Council
(elect four)
Tim Boss (inc.)
David Burtch (inc.)
Randy Daeger (inc.)
Payne
Council
(elect four)
Priscilla Kadolph
Lora Lyons (inc.)
Nancy Speice
Allen Wobler
Jennifer Zartman
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
Jarrod Childs
Scott
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Auglaize
Everett Bennett
David Schroeder
Michael Weible
Benton
Mark Crosby (inc.)
Joseph Thome (inc.)
Blue Creek
Jammie Hughes (inc.)
Bryce Mills (inc.)
Brown
Craig Dobbelaere
Beau Leatherman
Robb Weisenburger
Carryall
Benjamin Kauser
Crane
Carol Razo
Emerald
Ronnie Breedlove (inc.)
Kenneth Laker
Rick Weippert (inc.)
Harrison
Chad Benschneider (inc.)
Bob Young (inc.)
Jackson
Allen Beamer
Rex Boroff II
Leon Goyings
Charles Holtsberry
Dennis Sanderson (inc.)
Latty
Lyle Ebel (inc.)
Blake Sinn (inc.)
Paulding
Dennis Layman (inc.)
Alex Straley
Washington
Burton Merriman (inc.)
Lynn Noffsinger (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Paulding County: a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy to help operate Paulding County Jail.
Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for Paulding County Health Department programs.
Benton Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Grover Hill: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service.
Jackson Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
Latty Village: a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets.
Paulding Village: a 2.6-mill replacement levy for police protection.
Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.
Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.
Payne Village: a 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection.
Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
