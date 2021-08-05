PAULDING — As expected, Paulding County voters will be asked to approve a renewal levy for county jail operations this fall.

The 1.35-mill, five-year renewal was among the highlights of issues and candidates that came forward as the filing deadline for the Nov. 2 election passed Wednesday in Paulding County.

First approved in 2016, the jail levy primarily covers the wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers, according to Sheriff Jason Landers. He had told The Crescent-News previously that a future levy may need to tack on an increase as the jail’s $600,000 carryover amount figures to be used up sometime in 2023.

Meanwhile, Paulding officials placed three replacement levies for police-related expenses on the ballot. Two are for 2.9 mills each and the third is 2.6 mills. (Replacement levies allow tax collections on updated property valuation rates.)

In Paulding, only three incumbents (Tim Boss, David Burtch and Randy Daeger) filed for the village’s four open council seats. Incumbent Barb Rife chose not to seek re-election.

Elsewhere, nine candidates filed for the four open Antwerp Village Council seats, including all four incumbents. And two filed for the mayor’s position.

The list of Paulding County filings, which are yet be certified by the county’s board of elections:

Boards of education

Antwerp Local

(elect three)

Anita Bok (inc.)

Robert Herber (inc.)

Jayme Landers (inc.)

Paulding Exempted Village

(elect two)

Jerrod Hawk

Karen Saxton (inc.)

Wayne Trace Local

(elect three)

Rhonda Stabler (apptd. inc.)

Elecia Wobler

Western Buckeye District 4

(elect one)

Derek Miller

Municipal offices

Antwerp

Mayor

Jan Reeb

Thomas VanVlerah

Council

(elect four)

Jason Franks

Steve Jordan

Sara Keeran

Rudie Reeb (inc.)

Dean Rister (inc.)

Michael Rohrs (inc.)

Charles West (inc.)

Cecil

Mayor

(elect one)

Gene Sheets (inc.)

Grover Hill

Council

(elect four)

DeWayne Hinchcliff (inc.)

Trudy Wilkin (inc.)

Haviland

Council

(elect four)

Richard Burgoon

Mary Comer (inc.)

Robert Pease

Ronald Ruger (inc.)

Melrose

Council

(elect four)

Angie Pease

James Smith

Oakwood

Council

(elect four)

Joshua Duslak

Andrew Gribble

Gregory Hill (inc.)

Kelly Tumblin (inc.)

Paulding

Council

(elect four)

Tim Boss (inc.)

David Burtch (inc.)

Randy Daeger (inc.)

Payne

Council

(elect four)

Priscilla Kadolph

Lora Lyons (inc.)

Nancy Speice

Allen Wobler

Jennifer Zartman

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

Jarrod Childs

Scott

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Auglaize

Everett Bennett

David Schroeder

Michael Weible

Benton

Mark Crosby (inc.)

Joseph Thome (inc.)

Blue Creek

Jammie Hughes (inc.)

Bryce Mills (inc.)

Brown

Craig Dobbelaere

Beau Leatherman

Robb Weisenburger

Carryall

Benjamin Kauser

Crane

Carol Razo

Emerald

Ronnie Breedlove (inc.)

Kenneth Laker

Rick Weippert (inc.)

Harrison

Chad Benschneider (inc.)

Bob Young (inc.)

Jackson

Allen Beamer

Rex Boroff II

Leon Goyings

Charles Holtsberry

Dennis Sanderson (inc.)

Latty

Lyle Ebel (inc.)

Blake Sinn (inc.)

Paulding

Dennis Layman (inc.)

Alex Straley

Washington

Burton Merriman (inc.)

Lynn Noffsinger (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Paulding County: a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy to help operate Paulding County Jail.

Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for Paulding County Health Department programs.

Benton Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Grover Hill: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service.

Jackson Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.

Latty Village: a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets.

Paulding Village: a 2.6-mill replacement levy for police protection.

Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.

Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.

Payne Village: a 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.

Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection.

Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

