PAULDING — Two countywide renewal levies are being decided by Paulding County voters this fall — one for jail service, the other for health department functions.
The outcome of each is expected to be decided on Nov. 2.
The 1.35-mill, five-year jail renewal levy was first approved in 2016 with 57% voter support, allowing the facility to reopen.
It is expected to bring in about $763,000 this year, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, primarily covers the wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers.
"It's a very important need," he said when asked to comment on the levy. "... I think we've done a very good job as county government reporting monthly since 2017 when we reopened. I think we've been very responsible with the money. It was somewhat of a gamble the way we established the millage because we had a lot unknown questions."
Although the jail's carry-over is adequate now, Landers said under current spending levels officials will begin deficit spending — and biting into the carry-over — in 2023. Therefore, if the levy passes next month, the millage may have to be increased for the 2026 ballot.
"We believe in five years when we put this back up for another renewal at that point we will need an increase," Landers explained. "I think its proper to spend down the carry-over. I know not all agree with that. I think we're going to have enough money to replace anything in the facility to keep us moving."
Should voters renew the levy on Nov. 2, Landers added that "we'll know better what that increase will be in four years. Obviously wages increase, health insurance increases."
As far as the levy's chances this fall, Landers said "we don't feel a negative buzz in the community about it. ... We're hopeful people see the benefit and pass the levy."
The other levy renewal all Paulding County voters are deciding is a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for county health department operations, first approved in 2001 and renewed in 2011. This and a smaller levy — not on the ballot this year — is the department's main funding sources, according to Bill Edwards, department administrator and emergency response coordinator.
"The health department works every day to promote health," commented Edwards. "Without these funds our services would decrease and our timeliness investigating complaints and ongoing disease would take more time also. Most of our funding is from the levies."
