PETTISVILLE — The Pettisville School Foundation (PSF) has appointed Callie Jacoby to serve the remainder of the term of trustee Randy Beck, who has resigned from the board.
Jacoby is a Pettisville High School graduate who was a three-year letterwinner in basketball.
She currently serves as the team lead for delivery of wealth management services at PNC bank for Toledo and northwest Ohio. She has been with National City/PNC since 1997.
Jacoby received a bachelor of arts degree in business management and marketing from Hillsdale College, and completed her master’s degree in business and organizational leadership at the University of Findlay.
She volunteers with numerous community service organizations and currently is a member of the board of the Imagination Station, past member of Leadership Toledo class of 2016 and serves as a member of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation.
Jacoby and her husband, John, have two children who attend Pettisville High School; Graeme, a senior, and Cayden, a freshman.
Jacoby’s father, Steve Graffice, was a founding trustee of the PSF in 1986.
