A special day was held Saturday at the Defiance County Fair celebrating Jack Sherrick, 9, an Urbana resident with health problems. A strong turnout was present to enjoy food, auto shows, bounce houses, tractor pulls and other attractions for a freewill offering. Jack’s mom, Stephanie Eckart, was a former resident of the Fairview school district. Jack and Stephanie got to meet members of the Hicksville Police Department and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office during the course of the day. Pictured with Jack (seated) are, from left, sheriff’s office Lt. Cliff Vandemark, Stephanie Eckart, Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, and Sheriff Doug Engel.
