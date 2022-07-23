It’s back to the com time.
Def Com 7 will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 30 at Defiance’s Northtowne Mall. Admission is free for the event organized by the staff of the Defiance Public Library system.
Because of COVID, last year’s event was a mini-con, but this year’s event is back in full force, event organizers said.
“We’re very excited to bring back the con in all its glory,” said Taryn Lawson, library communications coordinator.
Cara Bolley, emerging technologies librarian, said the event features a lot of family-friendly fun.
“It’s nice for our area and is free,” she said.
“COVID aside, it’s grown every year,” Lawson said of Def Com.
Organizers thanked the sponsors for helping making the comic con possible. Sponsors include Friends of the Defiance Public Library, Friends of Johnson Memorial Library, Northtowne Mall, Pack Rats, Bryan Game Stop and the Defiance Food Co-op.
This year’s event will feature artists, authors, vendors, panels, trivia, cosplay and more.
There are more than 40 vendors that will be on site offering a variety of wares.
“There’s original artwork, resin crafts, collectible crafts, stationary, trinkets, plushes, jewelry, candles, make up artists, props (and more),” Lawson said.
Voice actor Frank James Bailey will be on hand as well.
There will be plenty for gamers at Def Com too. KDog’s Arcade will be bringing games as well as Game Stop from Bryan.
There will be several panels for attendees to enjoy during the event, including a trivia panel hosted by CATastrophe Creation and a 3D printing for cosplay panel hosted by.RedzProps.
“A local artist panel will talk about the life of an artist in our area,” said Bolley, adding that there will be many artists from the region as well as around the Midwest at Def Com.
There will be several cosplayers in attendance including members of the Ohio 501st Star Wars Garrison, Natalie Vaia of Seeker of the Light Cosplay, Stephanie Leming of CATastrophe Creatio, Lesley Zimmerman and others.
Everyone is invited to come out in their costumes and cosplay during the event.
“We definitely hope as many people as possible dress up and have fun,” Lawson said. “We will have a cosplay contest for babies on up (to adults).”
The cosplay contest will be judged by the three adult cosplayers and local teen and anime fan Lily Lawson. There will be prizes for the cosplay contest as well as prizes for trivia winners.
“The Maker Space at the library will have a cosplay repair station,” Bolley said. “In case anyone has a rip, we will repair it.”
Another special highlight at Def Com 7 is a visit from the Midwest R2D2 Builders Club.
“You can come meet R2D2 and see how he’s made,” Lawson said.
Comic con attendees also can check out the Mystery Machine or head over to the children’s area. While supplies last, individuals can make some slime in the area and take part in other activities.
Several food vendors also will be at Def Com. Breckler’s Wieners on Wheels, Katie Perrine of Patsy Cakes & Confections and JoAnne Leaman’s sugary treats will be available. Friends of Johnson Memorial Library also will offer water and chips for sale. The Northtowne Mall food court also will be open.
To learn more about Def Com &, visit www.defiancelibrary.org/defcom or go to Def Com on Facebook at Facebook.com/DPLSdefcom.
