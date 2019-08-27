isaac

Isaac Shininger (right) won first place barrels 14-18, first place stakes 14-18, first place poles 14-18, first place speed and control 14-18, second place keyhole 14-18 and reserve champion contestor at the fair. Holding the banner is Andrew Shininger.

 THERESA WALTERS

Isaac Shininger (right) won first place barrels 14-18, first place stakes 14-18, first place poles 14-18, first place speed and control 14-18, second place keyhole 14-18 and reserve champion contestor at the fair. Holding the banner is Andrew Shininger.

Tags

Load comments