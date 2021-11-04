• Defiance County
Haunted library?:
Paranormal investigator James Willis, founder of ghostsofohio.org, has traveled all over the state gathering stories of hauntings, and he's coming to share them Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Part of Defiance Public Library Systems November events, the event is free and open to the public; no registration or tickets required. (Presentation is geared to adults and teens.) He’ll be sharing results of an investigation conducted in October at Defiance Public Library.
