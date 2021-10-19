• Defiance County
Ghost stories:
Paranormal investigator James Willis, founder of ghostsofohio.org, will give a presentation at 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. This event is free and open to the public. This presentation is geared toward adults and teens and Willis will share the results of a recent investigation at Defiance Public Library.
