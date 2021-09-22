SHERWOOD — The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) held its annual meeting here on Tuesday evening at Iron Horse Brews.
Starting at 5:30 p.m., board members and membership of the foundation arrived for a meet-and-greet at the Sherwood brewpub followed by their annual meeting to elect new board members and talk about moving forward in Defiance County.
At 6:30 p.m., the meeting opened with board president, Anne Murray, calling the meeting to order and thanking the Iron Horse Brews and Mickey and Anita Schwarzbek, owners of the establishment, for the venue for the evening. Murray then shared an update of the foundation and some success stories from the past year.
She reported that the total gifts to the foundation came from 365 donors totaling $554,104 this year. Grants numbered 189 and amounted to $488,870, given to 94 organizations.
“Since its inception,” said Murray, “the foundation has granted more than $6.1 million in the Defiance area, and as of June 30, assets were nearly $13.5 million.”
Too, Murray said: “Celebrating its 10th anniversary last year, the Women’s Giving Circle, a women’s group that partners with both the DAF and the United Way of Defiance County, has also awarded greatly to the community. For more than 10 years, the organization has given back to the community a total of $214,000.”
Murray also shared the DAF has donated to local community parks in order to enhance the quality of life, granting $65,000.
After thanking the board members, foundation membership and the community for their continued support of Defiance County, Murray handed the microphone to Terry Melton, DAF secretary, who reviewed the minutes from the 2020 meeting.
Bill Koester, DAF treasurer, thanked fund managers and the annual event sponsors, Colins & Guilford, Premier Bank and The State Bank, and introduced Tyson Stuckey, from Shultz Huber and Associates, who prepared and reviewed the financial update for the foundation.
Doug Shindler, past president and chair of the nominating committee for the board, then took the floor to thank and recognize two members of the DAF who are retiring, Rod Martin and Erin Derrow.
Ken Boroff was also elected for a second three-year term, 2021-23, and three new board members were elected for three-year terms: Steve Grube, Sue Strausbaugh and Drew Shindler; each will serve from 2021-24.
Officers were also elected to the board: Ted Penner, president; Jim Williams, vice president; Anne Murray, past president; Bill Koester, treasurer; and Terry Melton, secretary.
Penner’s first act as new president was to thank Anne Murray for her two years of service as president and for her tenure on the board.
He went on to share an update of the board and his goals for 2021 and beyond by saying, the Clothes for Kids initiative was in full-swing thanks to the efforts of many and the leadership of Katie Groff-Held.
Last year, the initiative supported 270 students with a value of over $41,000. The foundation looks forward to another successful initiative.
Penner ended his presentation with the announcement of return to seminars and a reminder of the Project 2030 Initiative.
On Oct. 29, at the Defiance Dream Center, there will be the first seminar related to grant-writing, which is open to all non-profits and interested parties. Regarding the 2030 Initiative, Penner invited Jake Oberlin, one of the initiative committee members, to speak.
Oberlin said, “The 2030 Initiative was formed to invite more members of the community to get involved in benevolence used to build up the community.” He thanked Baker-Shindler for a $50,000 visionary contribution, and to Biggby Coffee, The State Bank, ServiceMaster, ProMedica, Mercy Health and Premier Bank each for their $10,000 visionary gifts.
The fund will be used to sponsor a project in the community that is meant to improve the quality of life for everyone. Those who donate to the initiative will have the opportunity to offer ideas for projects, which will then be voted on by everyone who contributes.
Chris Yoder, executive director of the DAF said, “The goal for this initiative over the next decade is $500,000 by 2030.”
Kreg Culler, Ney Park Board president, shared an update of the Ney Splash Park and thanked the DAF for their donation to the park, and for supporting children and families in and around the Ney community.
“I was concerned some children would monopolize the pad, but what I’ve seen are families coming together — so, thank you for supporting families,” Culler said.
Topping of the evening, Yoder thanked her staff, members of the board and the community for all the work and determination to make Defiance “A Great Place to Live.”
For more information about the Women’s Giving Circle, the Project 2030 Initiative, Clothes for Kids, or the October seminar, contact the Defiance Area Foundation at www.defianceareafoundation.org, or at (419) 782-3130.
