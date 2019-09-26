Iron Faith Fitness Center, located at 1729 Spruce St. in Defiance, is hosting a Captain America Strongman Challenge fundraising event Saturday at 10 a.m.
The competition/fundraiser is dedicated to the memory of Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, a Stryker native and Bryan High School graduate, who lost his life during combat operations conducted in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, earlier this year.
Kreischer was a member of the fitness center.
A total of $5 from every entry fee into the competition, and monetary donations collected during the event, will be given directly to his wife, Gracie.
In addition, there will be raffle items available, such as Gerber knives and Redcon supplements, there will be food vendors and a truck pull, with the Richland Township Fire Department lending a fire truck and ambulance.
Doors for the strongman competition open at 8:30 a.m., with check-in until 9:30 a.m. The entry fee is $35 (which includes a T-shirt and the donation to the Kreischer family) for anyone interested in competing.
For more information, call 419-782-4766.
