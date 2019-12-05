The Black Swamp Beekeepers Association will offer a one-day introductory class for those interested in beekeeping.
The class will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 8, with a 45-minute break for lunch, at the Defiance County OSU Extension Office on Evansport Road. The class will be an overview of what to expect in the first-year of beekeeping.
Among the topics to be covered include: costs, building, basic colony breakdown, hives, colony requirements, pests and disease overview. Summer build up, extracting honey, fall and winter preparedness and emergency feeding. There also will be a question-and-answer session, with a mentoring panel of experiences beekeepers as well as new beekeepers.
The cost is $50, which includes the book “Bee-Sentials Field Guide” and a one-year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association. Participants also will have the opportunity to get an apiary diagnostic kit. There also will be apiary vendors on hand. Registration deadline is Feb. 1.
To register, send in your name, address, email and attendance fee to treasurer Mary Zebolsky, 25212 Watson Road, Defiance. An additional $10 lunch is available for those who do not want to bring a packed lunch. Lunch payments should be included in registration.
For more information, contact Jamie Walters at 419-438-7335 or at j.walters1054@yahoo.com.
