The Defiance Dream Center, Northwest State Community College and Ohio Means Jobs, are seeking individuals for an Introduction to Welding class that begins Aug. 4. Interested parties must have a high school diploma or equivalency. The classes will teach how to interpret blueprints, welding symbols, fundamental welding concepts and knowledge, with hands-on training. Attendees can earn an OHSA 10-hour card. Free training is available for eligible learners. To learn more, call 567-245-1259.

