Possible changes to traffic control measures at several Defiance intersections were considered or approved by the city's traffic commission meeting Tuesday.
The commission also discussed a significant change proposed by Mayor Mike McCann's administration for the downtown (see related story).
McCann presented the traffic commission with a number of proposals for making changes at several intersections on the edges of the downtown.
They include:
• eliminating traffic signals at Third and Perry streets, Third and Wayne Avenue, and Fifth and Wayne. These would be replaced with two-way or four-way traffic stops. The signals would only be eliminated only if traffic county studies warrant their removal.
• eliminating the yellow flashing signal at Perry and Fifth streets (where a four-way stop sign would remain).
• eliminating the turn lane for westbound traffic on West Second Street at Perry and the red flashing signal there. This would allow diagonal parking to be established on West Second, just east of Perry.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard supported the changes, but raised a question about eliminating the signal Third and Perry because Third is a designated truck route through the city. And Police Chief Todd Shafer said that the intersection is busy between 6-8 a.m., around noon and from 3-5 p.m.
"We would do a signal warrant study to see if that signal is actually warranted before we take it down," said City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
"This would be an area that we would study before made a decision," said Leonard.
"Just to make sure the cycles are going to work right at Clinton as well to make sure that we're not going to push traffic back through the next intersection," added Sprow.
McCann mentioned the possibility of replacing the traffic signal at Wayne and Third with a two-way stop sign — as is the case with Wayne and Fourth — but found no support for that.
Sprow noted that the intersection is a "high pedestrian area," while Shafer expressed concerned that a two-way sign there could promote higher vehicle speeds on Wayne Avenue. This already is an issue in certain areas on Wayne, he noted.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• approved a parking restriction on Circle Drive. Parking will be prohibited in a middle grassy area considered public right-of-way which separates the street's two sides. Resident Patty Schwiebert told the commission that some tenants in nearby rental properties have been parking in the middle area and damaging the grass. Fire Chief Bill Wilkins also noted safety concerns for fire vehicle access as the street is narrow, so he supported the new parking restriction.
• approved an appeal for a driveway project at 1540 Evan Drive, on condition the property owner use the appropriate slope and asphalt on the first part of the drive. The access point represents a second drive at the residence.
